Police constable charged with bribery

A police constable has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with two counts of bribery.

Jotish Jaynendra Lal has been charged with bribery contrary to Section 4 (2) (a) of the Prevention of Bribery Act 2007.

It is alleged that on May 25th in 2023 in the Western Division, Lal while being employed as a Police Constable, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse solicited an advantage of $500.

The money was allegedly taken from a private individual as a reward for or otherwise on account of him performing any act in his capacity as a public servant.

Furthermore, it is alleged that on May 26th in 2023, Lal while being employed as a Police Constable, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse solicited an advantage of $400.

The money was allegedly taken from a private individual as a reward for or otherwise on account of him performing any act in his capacity as a public servant.

The state counsel informed the court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

The Resident Magistrate granted a non-cash bail of $1, 000 and ordered the accused not to re-offend while on bail, not to interfere with prosecution witness and report to the Namaka Police Station on the last Friday of each month.

A stop departure order has also been issued against the accused.

The matter has been adjourned to June 24th.