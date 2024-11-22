Police confirms separate investigations related to Grace Road

Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci

Acting Police Commissioner Sakeo Raikaci confirms that there are now two sets of investigations underway in relation to Grace Road.

The first investigation is regarding the allegations of human trafficking while the second one is in relation to a man associated with Grace Road who has now fled the country with his two children.

Raikaci confirms that a woman reported the matter, prompting the investigation.

It is understood that the three who have fled are the complainant’s husband and her two children.

In the meantime, Raikaci confirms that they are also looking into the passport issue.

The woman who was a member of the Grace Road church had claimed that she escaped last week due to physical abuse.

She claimed that other workers also endure the same kind of punishment, including physical beatings.

Grace Road, however, has refuted these claims.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua is awaiting the decision from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka after he decided to step aside to allow an investigation into the issuance of passports.

The minister says he was unaware of what happened but expressed the need to get to the bottom of the issue.