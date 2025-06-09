Police complete analysis of COI report

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Commission of Inquiry report which was referred to the Police Force for analysis has been completed and the findings have been submitted to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says they are awaiting further guidance on the matter.

He says in the meantime a team of senior investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department has been formed and they are awaiting guidance from his office.

Article continues after advertisement

He says once the guidance is received he has given specific instructions for the team to solely focus on this investigation as it is of national interest.

The Police Commissioner stresses the independence of the investigation process as a lot had been said by certain individuals about the alleged findings of the inquiry that some feel would prejudice the investigations.

He says the investigation team will begin their work by gathering information before conducting interviews with persons on interests who will be identified during the course of the investigation.

Tudravu stresses that team assigned to conduct the investigation are senior personnel who have on their own merit investigated many major cases of national interest.

He is also urging members of the public to trust the process.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.