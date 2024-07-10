Police Commissioner to be appointed from within the Force

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua has announced that Fiji’s next Police Commissioner will be a local candidate, chosen from within the Fiji Police Force.

Tikoduadua hinted that the appointee could be either a policewoman or a policeman.

He also states that the new commissioner will be a “man in blue,” not someone from the military “man in green” or any other service “man in red”.

He further clarified that the new police chief will be a Fijian national and not a foreigner.