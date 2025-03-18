Police chief challenges officers

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has assured officers that their efforts are valued and that necessary logistical support will continue to be provided.

During his visit to Nabouwalu Police Station, Tudravu explained that the government is committed to ensuring rural officers have the resources they need to operate effectively.

Tudravu, who has firsthand experience serving in remote areas, expressed his appreciation for the officers’ consistency and dedication.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He pointed out their important role in developing trust within the communities they serve, recognizing that their work is essential to the success of police operations.

The Commissioner also took the opportunity to challenge young officers, urging them not to become complacent.



[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He encouraged them to pursue further training, either at the Police Academy or through other educational institutions, to enhance their skills and advance their careers.

With major developments on the horizon in the Nabouwalu area, Tudravu reminded the officers that their work is integral to the upcoming changes.



[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.