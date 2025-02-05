PM welcomes decision to keep Tabuya

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Lynda Tabuya

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has welcomed the decision of The People’s Alliance Party about Lynda Tabuya.

The PAP yesterday decided to keep the MP after thorough discussions and inquiry into an explicit video of her that was widely circulated.

The PM says that decision was arrived at after thorough scrutiny and deliberation by the Party’s National Legal Disciplinary Sub-Committee which Investigated the complaints and made recommendations to the Party Management Committee which then made its recommendations to the Party Executive Committee.

He says the PMC and PEC kept in mind the principle of Natural Justice, Hon Tabuya’s Apology and explanation, the humiliation she and her family had suffered by the malicious use of the video images, and the party’s own actions at a time when the Nation is entering into a period of public Truth and Reconciliation and forgiveness.

Tabuya has also welcomed the decision and stressed her commitment to serving the public.