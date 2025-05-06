PM wants control on loud gatherings

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging the Suva City Council to find a balance where church services are allowed in public spaces without disturbing the peace.

Speaking to members of the Methodist Church Suva Circuit, Rabuka raised the issue about a tragic case of domestic violence in Suva, where a woman lost her life.

Rabuka says the victim’s daughter said her cries for help were drowned out by loud church noise nearby.

He says even before learning of the incident, he witnessed a gathering where loud music and preaching were involved at My Suva Park.

“Before I read about what happened, I was at the Children’s Hospital in Nasese, and there was a church service from across the road, and the music and preaching were very loud. I have asked my officials to speak with the SCC and see how we can put some control. The loud music was coming from the My Suva Park, and on the other side is another religious organization saving children’s lives. Our faith should reflect in what we do.”

The Prime Minister says he raised his concern that very same night and has asked his official to discuss the matter with the SCC.

Rabuka says while the loud preaching and music were happening, an important work of saving lives was being carried out at the hospital across the road.

