PM tours Vanua Levu

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]
The Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian is accompanying Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his three-day visit to Vanua Levu this week.
Rabuka will be engaging with the Chinese Technical team to conduct a feasibility study for an anticipated road upgrade project.
The roads earmarked for upgrades will also be visited.
The Prime Minister will also cross the Somosomo Strait to Taveuni to attend the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Rabuka will return to Suva Friday.
