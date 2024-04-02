PM tours Vanua Levu

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian is accompanying Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his three-day visit to Vanua Levu this week.

Rabuka will be engaging with the Chinese Technical team to conduct a feasibility study for an anticipated road upgrade project.

The roads earmarked for upgrades will also be visited.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Prime Minister will also cross the Somosomo Strait to Taveuni to attend the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka will return to Suva Friday.