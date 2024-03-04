PM stresses on fortifying bilateral ties

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stresses the significance of fortifying bilateral relations within the Pacific region and on a global scale to foster enhanced trade and economic prosperity.

He adds this is particularly for Small Island developing nations, which often face unique challenges and vulnerabilities in the global economic landscape.

Rabuka emphasizes the necessity of engaging in dialogues and forums with key partners to enhance mutually beneficial partnerships and initiatives.

In championing the “Ocean for Peace” agenda, the Prime Minister emphasizes on bringing nations closer together in pursuit of common goals.

Rabuka also highlights the need for open and constructive dialogues to boost economic cooperation and tackle regional issues effectively.

Through collaborative efforts, the government aims to further strengthen diplomatic ties, deepen engagement, and leverage external assistance.