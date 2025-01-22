PM responds to nepotism allegations

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has responded to recent concerns about alleged nepotism within the Ministry of Justice, following informal complaints raised by Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga.

Rabuka confirms that while no official complaint had been lodged with his office, he is aware of the issues through informal channels.

The Prime Minister assures that the matter will be taken seriously.

Article continues after advertisement

“Oh yes, that’s been mentioned by him and that will have been investigated.”

Rabuka says the complaint will be considered when it’s received.