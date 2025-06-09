PM rejects drug claims on MPs

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has firmly denied that any current government or parliamentary members are involved in drug trafficking.

His response comes amid allegations linked to the recent seizure of 4.15 tonnes of methamphetamine.

Responding to a High Court judge’s statement linking local politicians to the drug trade, Rabuka clarified that none of the sitting members are implicated or under investigation.

He emphasized the judge’s reference to local politicians was general and not specific to the current regime.

“There is no way in which I, as leader of government, can ascertain whether any of the members of the government side in parliament are involved or actually taking drugs.”

Rabuka acknowledged he has no information on any involvement by previous governments.

He underlined that the government operates under the same laws as all citizens, noting Fiji has no compulsory drug testing laws or legal framework to enforce such testing.

He stated that as Prime Minister, he cannot verify if any parliamentarian is using drugs.

The responsibility to investigate and pursue any leads rests solely with the police, Rabuka said, expressing hope that should credible evidence arise, appropriate action will follow.

