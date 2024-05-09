PM Rabuka meets King Charles III

King Charles III (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has met with his Majesty King Charles III.

During his royal audience with his Majesty, Rabuka conveyed the Coalition Government and the people of Fiji’s gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the King, acknowledging the shared historical links between Fiji and the UK.

The Prime Minister says he also took the opportunity to formally apologize to King Charles III for his actions and the events of 1987, reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to strengthening our bilateral ties.

Article continues after advertisement

On the home front, the Coalition Government Rabuka adds that they are committed to the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to heal the pain and scars left by the events of 1987, 2000 and 2006.



King Charles III (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

During his proposal to declare the Pacific as the’ Ocean of Peace, ‘ the PM reaffirmed Fiji’s support for the UK’s peace initiative and its commitment to the Commonwealth.

As an advocate for the Blue Pacific to be declared an Ocean of Peace, Rabuka highlighted that the peace concept aligns with existing regional declarations and the UN Secretary-General’s Agenda for Peace, promoting multilateral efforts to advance peace and security.

He says peace-building at home, in the region and on the global stage is the critical agenda for Fiji and a vital priority of the People’s Coalition Government.

The Prime Minister stressed the significance of upholding the rules-based international order among nations to establish a stable foundation for addressing existential threats such as climate change and achieving collective security and lasting peace.

He has also informed his majesty that it is time to make peace at home, promote social cohesion and address past injustices for a better future.