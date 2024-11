Neharika Gambhir [Source: Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has congratulated Neharika Gambhir for becoming the first Fijian American Analog Astronaut.

Gambhir is a pilot and a cyber engineer.

She is the first Analog Astronaut of Fijian-American origin.

She is pursuing her degree in computer science and working towards a PhD in Computational Life Sciences.

Gambhir is also undergoing astronaut scientist’s candidacy training at the IIAS.