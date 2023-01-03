PM lays wreath in remembrance of Karalaini Koto

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka laid a wreath at the accident scene in Namau, Bua, where Karalaini Koto died in a motor vehicle accident in 2020 during his visit to the Northern Division yesterday

Karalaini Koto is the late daughter of Sakiusa Tubuna, the Assistant Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Rabuka also visited the families who aided in the rescue of Koto and her family.

Meleti Balei, whose son was among the first to respond to the fatal accident, told the story of the fatal accident that they witnessed.

“I was asleep at home, and was woken up by my son to inform me of the accident. It was after midnight. We attended to the rescue call, but Karalaini Koto had already been taken to the hospital. My son, Osea Wailomo carried Karailaini Koto out of the car. We could only see blood on the accident scene.”

Balei claims it was his son’s idea to erect a cross near the crash site, where the Prime Minister and his team have also laid a wreath.

On November 15, 2020, Koto died after her mother allegedly lost control of the vehicle in which they were traveling, causing it to veer off the road.