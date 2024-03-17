PM emphasizes on the importance of dairy industry

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka e [right] at the graduation ceremony at the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizes the significant role of the dairy industry in Fiji’s economy, acknowledging both its challenges and potential for growth.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute, Rabuka highlighted the industry’s resilience in the face of obstacles such as the lack of modern technology, disease outbreaks, and low milk farm gate prices.

Rabuka is optimistic about the industry’s future despite these obstacles, pointing out its potential for growth and the government’s dedication to its assistance.

According to Rabuka, the government intends to increase the grants and financing allocations with the objective of increasing productivity and resolving different challenges encountered by Fiji’s dairy producers.

The prime minister is advising the graduates to embrace innovation, actively engage in decision-making, and empower themselves through education and training.