PM committed to addressing challenges faced by Yasawa villagers

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka visited Nacula village in Yasawa yesterday, where he promised to address the challenges faced by the villagers.

He expressed remorse for past mistakes and assured the villagers that the coalition government would listen to their cries for assistance.

The Prime Minister reassured the villagers that his government would always fulfill the commitments made to the people of Fiji.

Rabuka was accorded a traditional welcome by the villagers of Yasawa, who also congratulated him and his government on their recent appointment.