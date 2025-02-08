PM calls for continued dialogue

[ Creditphoto: FijiGovernment ]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized the need for ongoing dialogue, highlighting the potential implications of recent U.S. executive orders on Fiji and the Pacific region.

Rabuka met with U.S. Under Secretary of State Lisa Kenna in Washington yesterday afternoon.

He is the first Pacific Island leader to visit the U.S. since the Trump Administration took office.

Rabuka acknowledged U.S. efforts to strengthen engagement in the region.

With the Bilateral Framework for Technical and Economic Cooperation Agreement and the establishment of the USAID regional office in Suva, he hopes the Trump Administration’s 90-day freeze will not hinder plans to advance USAID programs in the region.

The Prime Minister noted that Fiji has benefited from various programs and collaborations, including the signing of the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement between the U.S. Department of Defense and Fiji’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

Other initiatives include the International Military Education and Training program and the 2018 Shiprider Agreement, which enhances marine resource protection and supports collaboration under the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

Rabuka also discussed Fiji’s tourism and agriculture sectors, expressing the nation’s eagerness to explore new opportunities and strengthen trade relations with the U.S.