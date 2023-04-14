Plans to reopen Yavitu Training Centre : Saukuru

[Source: File Photo]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is planning to reopen the Yavitu Training Center in Kadavu.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru, after it was shut down by the previous government.

Saukuru says one of the reasons for its closure was the decrease in the number of students attending the school.

“We are planning to reopen Yavitu Training School this year to be used by the youths of Kadavu. One of the reasons it was closed was because there were not enough students, but there is a demand for the number of courses, so we are adding new courses for the school.”

Saukuru is urging people and youths in Kadavu to make use of the center, especially school drop-outs, as more skills training is provided such as joinery and carpentry, agriculture, fiberglass work, and small engine repair.

Other training centers under the Ministry of Youth include the Nasau Training Center in Sigatoka, the Naleba and Naqere Training Center in Vanua Levu as well as the National Youth Training Center in Valelevu.