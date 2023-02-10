Plans to provide shelter for teenage girls

[Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation is working closely with the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre to chart a pathway for teenage girls who need shelter.

This includes support for young women leaving their orphanages.

This was highlighted during the meeting between Acting Permanent Secretary Dr. Josefa Koroivueta and FWCC officials.

Dr. Koroivueta says they will be partnering with stakeholders to have the necessary resources.



The Ministry also acknowledged centre coordinator Shamima Ali for her proactive role in providing support for young women in need and looked forward to a sustainable partnership going forward.