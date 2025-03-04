Plans for ECs in each of Fiji’s four divisions

Yavusania Retrofitted Evacuation Center recently commissioned in October of last year

The Ministry of Disaster Management will be building a multi-purpose evacuation center in each of Fiji’s four divisions and similarly retrofitting ECs to meet humanitarian standards.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says they have already retrofitted an EC in Yavusania, Nadi, and work is ongoing across all four divisions.

He says that the ministry was allocated a $1.0 million budget for the retrofitting of 20 existing evacuation centers and the construction of two new evacuation centers for the current financial year.

The minister says this is in addition to the construction of four newly built and four retrofitted ECs with a budget of $12 million under a project that is funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency and implemented by the International Organization for Migration.

