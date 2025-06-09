Planned storage hubs to support Northern farmers

The Northern Division’s agricultural growth is set to receive a major boost as Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Inosi Kuridrani announces plans to expand storage facilities for farmers.

Kuridrani says the current Agricultural Marketing Authority facility in Savusavu is overstretched, serving Bua, Macuata, and Cakaudrove, leaving farmers struggling to store their produce efficiently.

He adds the Ministry plans to establish new storage depots in Nabouwalu and Dreketi to ease logistical challenges and strengthen the Northern Division’s agricultural infrastructure.

Kuridrani stresses that agriculture is central to national development and called for collaboration across government ministries to deliver facilities that empower rural communities.

He adds by improving storage, farmers will better preserve their produce, reduce losses, and maximize returns, reinforcing agriculture as a key driver of Fiji’s economic and social progress.

