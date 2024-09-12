Planned investment in North to address water issues

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

A planned $218 million investment in water projects is expected to address current intermittent supply issues in Labasa and improve supply security for the North.

This was highlighted by the Water Authority during the 2024 Annual Customer Forum held in the Northern division today.

WAF says customers welcomed the planned investment by 2030 identified in Water Sector Strategy 2050.

The forum provided team WAF with an opportunity to update customers on the recently completed projects in the region and inform them of the progress of current major projects underway.

It says some of the rural communities living in the peri-urban areas of the North will benefit from the ‘hub and spoke’ approach that underpins the Water Sector Strategy 2050, which will see an upgrade of treatment plant capacity and mains extension in the coming years.

The team also discussed 2023-2025 Customer Service Charter and service standards that the team is striving to ensure.

High levels of customer debt were also raised with customers being urged to pay their water bills on time.

The final customer forum will be held in Suva next month.