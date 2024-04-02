Pioneer Education Fiji calls for support

Pioneer Education Fiji Managing Director Malisha Chand stresses the need for more equipment and facilities to aid children with special needs and autism.

Chand says with the expansion of the school, more resources are needed to help cater for an inclusive learning environment for the students.

She states that at Pioneer Education Fiji, 36 out of 93 students have special needs, and the school is working closely with parents to help spread awareness and prevent stigma.

“We are not directly asking for funds in monetary terms, but we request that people could help us with equipment and resources, which can help us help the children.”

While marking World Autism Day, Chand stresses the need to continue to raise awareness and advocate for individuals with special needs.