Pharmacies face tighter oversight

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is boosting oversight of the pharmacy sector to ensure fair competition and protect consumers.

FCCC General Manager Vinitesh Kumar states the Commission operates under the FCCC Act 2010, the Pharmacy Profession Act 2011 and the Medicinal Products Act 2011.

He adds that these laws allow the FCCC to regulate pharmacy licensing, mergers and medicine pricing.

Under the 2024 Price Control Order, Kumar says 75 categories of essential medicines are monitored with prices reviewed quarterly to keep them affordable.

He stresses the FCCC’s goal is to protect consumers while maintaining a transparent and competitive pharmacy sector for all Fijians.

