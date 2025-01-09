Persistent rain triggers flash flood alert

A flash flood alert remains in force for all low-lying and flood-prone areas of Vanua Levu and Central Eastern Division.

This as a trough of low pressure lies slowly moving over the Fiji group.

Associated clouds, rain, and showers affect the Fiji group.

It is expected to gradually clear the group by later today.

However persistent heavy falls may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the Central and Eastern Division and Yasawa Group.