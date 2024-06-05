Perpetrators face legal action over EbayShop scam

[File Photo]

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says it is positive to note that actions are being taken against those involved in the Shop Online Recruitment scam.

The EbayShop scam, which occurred last year, left many people struggling, with numerous individuals losing millions of dollars in a scheme that provided zero returns once it collapsed.

Kamikamica states that while the Multi-Agency Taskforce continues its investigation, those involved are now facing court over their alleged involvement in this scam.

“Any theft is unacceptable, and these kinds of deceptions should not be tolerated. So, hopefully, some people go to jail or get big fines, so that it discourages people from dishonest behaviour.”



Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica

Kamikamica also emphasizes the importance of public awareness and education to prevent such scams in the future.

He urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.