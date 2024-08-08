Perera honored with Advocacy Achievement Award

Frank Hilton Organization’s Chief Executive, Sureni Perera [Photo: Supplied]

Frank Hilton Organization’s Chief Executive, Sureni Perera, has been honored with the Advocacy Achievement Award at the 12th Biennial Conference of the Australasian Academy of Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine.

The event was held in Cairns, Australia.

Since inception, the Frank Hilton Organization has consistently uplifted its services to cater to the holistic needs of all the children and families that seek its services.

The charitable organization provides early detection and intervention support for children living with disabilities and is multi-disciplinary, meaning that it offers a varied range of support services for the welfare of children, such as physiotherapy, speech therapy, audiology screening, and a Positive Behaviour Support Unit.

This prestigious award recognizes Perera’s exceptional contributions to the field of early childhood intervention.

For over a decade, Perera has been the visionary behind the Early Detection and Intervention service delivery program, a cornerstone of the organization.

Her innovative framework has impacted the lives of thousands of Fijian children, delivering essential support and services to those in need.

In her acceptance speech, Sureni emphasized the importance of perseverance and commitment in advocacy.

Her advocacy not only highlights the vital needs of vulnerable children and families but also secures crucial support and recognition for the essential work of FHO.