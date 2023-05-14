People must remain determined for the future

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhary

The Fiji Labour Party says the Girmit experience is not something one can celebrate or be proud of.

Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhary says on occasions as such, people need to focus on the achievements of the Girmityas and pay tribute to the spirit, perseverance and endurance of our pioneering forefathers.

Chaudhary says the Girmitiyas rose from the degradation and humiliation of indenture to carve a respectable future for themselves and their children, and a place for themselves in their land of adoption and the triumph of indomitable human spirit over suppression and enslavement.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the two coups in 1987 and 2000 coup thousands of Indo-Fijians to settle overseas in search of a better and more secure future.

Chaudhary says that as a community, people need to network with the diaspora for the mutual benefit of both societies.

He further states that despite the adversities of the past, people must remain focused on the future and ensure youngsters learn from the resilience and determination of the forefathers to succeed in building a bright future for themselves.