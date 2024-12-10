Peacekeepers safe in Golan Heights

Source: Supplied by Middle East Eye

A Fijian officer previously stationed in Damascus has safely returned to Camp Faour, the headquarters for peacekeeping operations in the Golan Heights.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua confirmed that all Fijian troops deployed under the United Nations Disengagement Observer Group (UNDOF) and the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) are safe amidst escalating tensions in Syria and the surrounding region.

In a statement released this morning, Tikoduadua reassured that all personnel including those stationed at UN headquarters and observation posts are secure and accounted for.

He said that robust contingency plans are in place to ensure the safety of troops should the situation deteriorate.

Tikoduadua disclosed that over the weekend, the Israeli Defence Forces conducted operations within the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights to counter rebel activity.

UN positions, including Observation Post 71 were not directly targeted and peacekeepers stationed there were unarmed.

Efforts are ongoing to recover equipment and supplies temporarily impacted during the rebel incursion.

The Minister stated that the operational area remains calm and stressed there is no immediate threat to Fijian peacekeepers.

The government, he said, continues to work closely with the UN and other stakeholders to monitor developments.

Tikoduadua commended the bravery and professionalism of Fijian troops operating in these challenging conditions, highlighting their commitment to international peace and security.

Families of the peacekeepers have been assured of their safety and are encouraged to reach out to the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs for further updates.

Last weekend, rebel fighters captured the Syrian capital of Damascus, toppling the Assad regime that has been in power in the country since 1971.