Peacekeepers are safe assures Vosarogo

Acting Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Filimoni Vosarogo is assuring the public that Fijian peacekeepers in the Middle East are safe and in high morale despite rising tensions in the region.

He made these remarks in response to the escalating tension in the Middle East following recent airstrikes by Iran within Israeli airspace, prompting concerns about the security of international peacekeeping forces.

Vosarogo reiterates the urgent call by the United Nations Secretary-General for an absolute ceasefire.

He states that stringent security protocols remain paramount for the men and women serving on peacekeeping duties.

Vosarogo adds he has been briefed by the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces regarding the situation of Fijian peacekeepers in the Middle East.

With the region’s stability at stake and numerous uncertainties ahead, Vosarogo is urging citizens to support the peacekeepers.

He adds the government remains committed to ensuring the welfare of its peacekeepers as they fulfil their critical roles in fostering stability and peace in conflict zones around the world.