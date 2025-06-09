Passport fraud investigation underway

The Ministry of Immigration is in limbo as it awaits the outcome of an investigation into unauthorized passport issuance.

Director Amelia Komaisavai stepped aside in November last year while the case is with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto states a decision on her appointment will follow once the investigation concludes.

Meanwhile, Taraivini Savou is the Acting Director of Immigration.

