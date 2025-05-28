Passenger safety must come first: Ro Filipe

Ro Filipe Tuisawau

The increasing frequency of road accidents involving buses, and public service vehicles, is concerning.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says immediate action will be taken via show cause proceedings to prevent further tragedies reckless driving behaviours.

Ro Filipe adds that the safety of passengers and other road users must always be the highest priority.

This follows a bus incident that occurred Monday afternoon near Lekutulevu in Bulileka, where a bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and veered off a bridge, resulting in injuries to seven passengers who were transported to Labasa Hospital for medical attention.

Initial police reports indicate that only one of the passengers, a student, sustained minor injuries and received treatment, while investigations into the incident continue.

Ro Filipe is urging all public service vehicle drivers to strictly observe posted speed limits and maintain proper control of their vehicles at all times.

He adds strict adherence to traffic laws is non-negotiable and every public service vehicle driver and operator must uphold the highest safety standards while performing their duties.

The Minister adds that through the Land Transport Authority they will continue to strengthen the focus and resources on driver licensing testing and issuance.

He adds that they will also increase road safety education and awareness and roadside enforcement; as well as vehicle inspections to counter the upsurge in road accidents and fatalities.

Ro Filipe says the public service vehicles operated in service of the community, and with that came a serious responsibility to protect the people they transported.

He adds that the responsibility must never be taken lightly as safety must come first, always.

