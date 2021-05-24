Home

Past governments failed sugar industry: Seruiratu

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 9, 2022 7:07 pm

Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu has questioned why Opposition MPs don’t acknowledge the dwindling state of the sugar industry before the FijiFirst government came into power.

Seruiratu was responding to attacks in parliament, blaming the current administration for problems the sugar sector is facing.

However, the Leader of Government in parliament provided an interesting insight – quoting the late Dr Brij Lal who had identified in the 1990s – that the uncertainty of renewal of leases, the imminent expiry of access to preferential prices to the EU and the poor state of mills were the biggest hurdles facing the industry.

Dr Brij Lal stated the industry with which our people were associated for over a century was on the decline. Unfortunately, our leaders did not have the foresight to encourage diversification to face this eventuality. What were they doing? Those were the exact words of Dr Brij Lal.”


Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu

He also highlighted that since coming into power, the FijiFirst government has done more for the sugar industry than past administrations.

“We’ve done a lot. Look at the state of the mills, look at the efficiency of the mills. Look at CBUL. They were busy with the Constitution from 1995 to 1997 – this was one of the priorities that should have been sorted then because it affects ordinary Fijians.”

Seruiratu says these attacks by Opposition MPs are a means to gain favour with voters in the lead up to the election.

