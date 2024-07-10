For eight years they hounded me: Prasad

Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Professor Biman Prasad stated that for eight years, the previous government hounded him for his alternative budget.

Speaking in Parliament, Prasad highlighted that during that period, it was not easy for any opposition to present an alternative budget due to the difficulty in obtaining information.

He pointed out that now, the opposition has the freedom to access information, yet they have not provided any alternative budget.

In his right of reply, Prasad remarked that much of the information presented by independent Members of Parliament was incomplete.

He added that incomplete information can be dangerous and misleading.