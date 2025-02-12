Parents must step up says Tudravu

Parents and guardians have been advised to take a more active role in guiding their children before it is too late.

The commissioner of police reiterated that police have been lenient to young offenders, offering counselling and second chances.

However, police is taking a more serious approach; if evidence lines up, they will be brought before the court of law.

Tudravu emphasises that elements of negligence would be considered if serious situations occur.

“We are the law enforcers, but now we are trying to talk to them, counsel people, we are trying to talk to them, reconcile and all this things, we are not supposed to be doing these things. We are not supposed to be doing that. We are the law enforcers. So if you don’t do your part, we’ll do ours. Fair and square.”

Tudravu reiterated they will no longer act as counsellors or mediators when young offenders are brought in.

He says police have recognised the gap in parent-child relationships where key guidance and nurturing are required.

The Commissioner says this approach is expected to keep parents on their toes and children off the street.