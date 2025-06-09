Pacific urged to boost oil spill preparedness

Anthony Talouli, Director at the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme, is calling on development partners to provide Pacific Island countries with equipment and expertise in the event of a major oil spill.

Talouli says oil spills are complex, costly, and pose serious risks to communities and the environment.

He stresses that no single country can manage such disasters alone, and international cooperation is essential.

“Skills need to be re-taught, people need to be re-trained, and competencies need to be enhanced. Regular training, exercises, and opportunities for collaboration between different agencies are all crucial not only for preparedness but also for building stronger relationships.”

Talouli adds that regional cooperation is key to reducing damage and ensuring a fast, effective response.

Assistant Minister for Public Works, Naisa Tuinaceva, says Fiji is strengthening its spill preparedness through a Marine Oil Spill Strategy, aimed at improving agency coordination, speeding up response times, and protecting the country’s marine environment and coastal communities.

