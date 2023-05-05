Pacific Specialist Hospital a first for Fiji

Private Hospital Pacific Specialist Healthcare in Nadi

The Nadi Chamber Commerce and Industry welcomes the setting up of the newest Private Hospital Pacific Specialist Healthcare in Nadi.

The state-of-the-art Multi Specialty Hospital boasts a 100- bed hospital, making it the largest private hospital in Fiji.

The MD Parvish Kumar, who is a local boy from Navo, Nadi, has made a substantial and crucial investment in the Health Care sector.

President Doctor Ram Raju says this is a huge development not only for the people of Nadi but for the whole of Fiji.

Kumar’s first investment in Walu Bay, Suva where he started the first Private Specialist Health was a success story that propelled him to look at a much bigger picture.

He saw the need for a multispecialty hospital that could offer advanced and sophisticated surgical and medical procedures for Fiji citizens who often had to fly overseas for treatment.