Pacific Specialist Healthcare to open this month

The newest private hospital, Pacific Specialist Healthcare, in Nadi, opposite the International Airport, is expected to start operations later this month.

It’s a state-of-the-art 5-story multi-specialty hospital that boasts 100 beds, which makes it the largest private hospital in Fiji.

Executive Director Pravish Kumar says it’s a substantial and crucial investment in the health care sector that offers advanced and sophisticated surgical and medical procedures that are usually done overseas.

“This hospital will also have open heart surgery that will be conducted here; we will also have chemotherapy running here full time; we have private birthing here; and all our other specialists like neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and general surgery will all be done here.”

Kumar says they understand that for some it could be difficult to pay for certain operations; however, they are making it easy for Fijians.

“So what we are doing in Fiji through this hospital is that we will make an option available to the patients that they can get the treatment done now and pay later in installments.”

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President Dr. Ram Raju says this is a huge development not only for the people of Nadi but for the whole of Fiji.

Dr. Raju says that with the country also being a well-known tourist destination, this new hospital will target medical tourism, which has become a multibillion-dollar business.

The hospital employs around 200 staff, the majority of whom are locals, with only a few specialists.