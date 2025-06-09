Pacific leaders secure ocean protection funding

A landmark regional initiative to safeguard the Pacific Ocean has received a major boost, with the Bezos Earth Fund announcing over $84 million in grants to support marine protection across 12 countries and territories.

The funding will help implement national and regional conservation plans, advancing the Pacific’s vision to sustainably manage 100 percent of its ocean and protect at least 30 percent by 2030.

If realised, it would create the world’s largest coordinated network of marine protected areas, contributing to global biodiversity targets.

Bezos Earth Fund Vice Chair, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, says Pacific nations are leading the way.

“The Pacific isn’t just a beautiful backdrop; it’s a lifeline. Pacific Island nations and territories are setting the pace, and we’re here to help turn that ambition into protection at scale.”

The investment supports the Unlocking Blue Pacific Prosperity initiative, endorsed by Pacific leaders and coordinated by the Pacific Community.

Projects will vary across the region: some countries, like Solomon Islands and Tuvalu, will identify new protected areas, while Samoa and Fiji will scale up existing national plans.

In places such as Niue and Palau, efforts will strengthen enforcement, monitoring, and long-term financing.

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. welcomed the support, saying the initiative shows Pacific communities leading global conservation efforts.

“With the Bezos Earth Fund’s support, we are showing the world that Pacific people lead with courage and wisdom as guardians of the ocean we all share.”

In total, the work now underway will secure more than 835,000 square miles (2.16 million km²) of ocean through new protections, stronger enforcement, and sustainable financing.

SPC Director General Dr. Stuart Minchin says the effort is about more than maps and declarations.

“This is about implementation, financial durability, and respecting the communities who have cared for these waters for generations.”

The Earth Fund’s support is part of a $100 million commitment to the Pacific and is designed to attract further international funding as countries reach milestones.

