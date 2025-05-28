Pacific leaders attend Foreign Ministers meeting

Ten Pacific Island leaders are currently in China to attend the 3rd China-Pacific Islands Country’s Foreign Ministers meeting.

Fiji is represented by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lenora Qereqeretabua.

The two-day meeting began this morning in Xiamen City, Fujian Province.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting is being chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and co-chaired by Kiribati and its president.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, in a press conference in Beijing last week, stated that the meeting is an important one as PICs are comprehensive strategic partners who share the commitment to mutual respect and common development.

This meeting is being held in China for the first time.

The China-Pacific Islands Foreign Ministers meeting is anticipated to involve in-depth exchanges and cooperation between China and the region on all aspects and issues of mutual interest.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.