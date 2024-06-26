Pacific Islands advance climate goals

[File Photo]

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa states that Pacific Island countries are making great progress toward climate security goals.

Waqa says that close to $200 million has been received so far for the Pacific Resilience Fund.

Pacific Islands Forum leaders endorsed this regional initiative as the first member-led and owned community resilience financing facility last year.

Waqa highlights that this facility has a broad mandate for financing resilience in at-risk Pacific communities, covering climate adaptation, disaster preparedness, response, loss and damage, and nature-based solutions.

He emphasizes that this also includes aspects of sustainable development goals and non-infrastructure community resilience.