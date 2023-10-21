Pacific Civil Society denounces Fiji PM's fossil fuel stance

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Pacific civil society, representing the voices and concerns of communities deeply impacted by the climate crisis, is expressing disappointment and deep concern over the recent remarks made by Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka while on a State visit in Australia.

Rabuka in his statement had stated that they are realistic about the demands as Australia slows down on some of the things that are making them tick at this time.

Rabuka says this has contributed to the progress this far, and Fiji has benefited from those, through aid and assistance and grants in the past.

He further went on to say that they do not want Australia to stop doing what they are doing, but want them to tone down while emphasizing on sustainability.

The Pacific civil society says Rabuka’s comments, suggesting that the Pacific take a ‘realistic’ approach towards Australian coal mining and gas production, demonstrate a concerning lack of urgency and empathy for the escalating climate emergency in the Pacific.

It says that at a time when the Sixth Assessment Report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change urgently calls for an end to all new coal, oil, and gas projects globally, Rabuka’s stance appears tone-deaf to the dire reality faced by Pacific nations.

Fossil fuels are the primary drivers of climate change and the Pacific region is on the front lines of the climate crisis, experiencing its devastating impacts firsthand.

It further states that Rabuka’s remarks come off the back of a recent analysis by Oil Change International highlighting Australia’s role as one of five global north countries responsible for the majority of planned oil and gas expansion to 2050.

Australia’s planned new extraction alone will be equivalent to the lifetime emissions of 25 new coal-fired power plants.

The Pacific civil society says it is crucial to highlight that Prime Minister Rabuka does not speak for the entire Pacific.

Furthermore, it says they find these comments to be particularly surprising in light of Fiji’s recent support for the Port Vila Call for a Just Transition towards a fossil fuel-free Pacific.

These recent remarks the society says also call into question its role as a ‘friend’ of the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance whose membership boasts some of the most progressive voices calling for the phase-out of coal, oil and gas production in international climate dialogues.

The society is calling upon Rabuka to reconsider his position and align Fiji’s efforts with the global consensus for immediate and substantial climate action towards phasing out all fossil fuels and transitioning to renewable Energy.