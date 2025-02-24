Over 100kg of meth being destroyed under tight security

The Fiji Police Force is currently destroying over 100kg of methamphetamine, with a test to be conducted after one hour to confirm full destruction.

Director of Operations, Senior Superintendent of Police Kasiano Vusonilawe, says preparations for the operation have been underway for several months.

Security assessments were conducted following the court application, considering potential criminal threats.

SSP Vusonilawe assures the public that strict security measures are in place to prevent any interference until the drugs are completely destroyed.

“We have made preparations on the ground, and security measures have been implemented, which were planned months ago. We are monitoring the movement of people and ongoing activities”.

He confirms that the case related to the drug raid is still ongoing, and a report on the destruction will be submitted to the court.

“Operation White Wave” the name of the methamphetamine destruction process will continue until Friday, as per the court order.

