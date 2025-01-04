Outdated laws hinder council performance

Suva City Council

The Suva City Council says outdated laws have limited the council’s ability to perform its role efficiently.

Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa states that since taking office, the SCC team has identified several critical areas that need improvement.

Boseiwaqa adds that efforts have been made to address these issues, including drafting new procedures and policies for the council.

He says that outdated laws have prevented them from performing certain crucial and relevant tasks.

“One of the major setbacks, and challenges that we are facing now is the outdated bylaws. These are one of the major challenges we are facing to actually perform our task, our role very well, more effectively and efficiently.”

Boseiwaqa adds that they have made submissions on having the laws of the council amended

He adds that they will be working with the Ministry of Local Government as part of their submissions of amending the council laws.