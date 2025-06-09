Opposition hits back at slander over drug connections

Opposition Whip Jone Usamate has rejected allegations linking local politicians to criminal activities in the recent 4.5-tonne methamphetamine case.

He called such claims baseless and unfair.

Responding to a High Court judge’s concerns about possible political involvement, Usamate said attending business events does not imply knowledge or participation in illegal acts.

He stated all government members support micro and small enterprises by attending openings but emphasized he knows nothing about the businesses themselves.

“All government supports Micro, Small enterprises, that’s what we do. I have opened many businesses and I know nothing about those businesses, because we are there to support these businesses. So to make all these different connections is very farfetched and I would like to say if anybody wants to accuse anybody, put the name on the table. And if you are going to make slander, put your neck on the line.”

Usamate challenged accusers to name individuals directly and warned that slander requires taking responsibility.

He added that if wrongdoing has occurred, proper authorities should investigate and take action.

Opposition MPs Semi Koroilavesau and Alvick Maharaj supported this stance, noting that a former minister’s presence at a business opening does not establish illegal links.

