Opposition grows over FSC tramline closure

[Photo: FILE]

The government’s climate commitments are under fresh scrutiny, with National Farmers Union General Secretary Mahendra Chaudhry questioning its COP promises amid debate over the proposed closure of tramline operations for sugarcane transportation.

This follows the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s proposal to discontinue tramline services at the Rarawai and Lautoka mills from this year’s crushing season, which is currently before the Sugar Industry Tribunal.

The move has drawn strong opposition from the NFU, with Chaudhry saying it signals a shift away from Fiji’s carbon emission goals and international commitments.

If approved, the change will increase reliance on diesel-powered lorries to transport sugarcane, a shift Chaudhry argues would raise fuel use and emissions across the sector.

Article continues after advertisement

Chaudhry has also described what he calls “international delays” in maintaining tramlines and introducing new locomotives, adding that the closure will place further pressure on farmers in transporting harvested cane.

He claims lorries carry smaller loads and are more expensive than rail-based transport.

Farmers in Ba have raised similar concerns during an NFU meeting, saying rising diesel prices are already increasing pressure on cane transport.

Ba farmer Akuila Sidure has called for urgent government support for the industry.

“Now we want the help of the government, where is your promise you giving to us? We need it now, we are in a struggling time now.”

The NFU is urging FSC to withdraw its proposal, arguing that tramlines remain important not only for cost efficiency but also for reducing the industry’s environmental footprint.