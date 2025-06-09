FNU HoS appointed as Law reform commissioner

Assistant Professor Ana Rokomokoti

The Head of the School of Law at Fiji National University, Assistant Professor Ana Rokomokoti, has been appointed as a Law Reform Commissioner to lead the review of the

Security Industry Act 2010.

Rokomokoti will work with the Fiji Law Reform Commission to assess the legislation and determine whether amendments are needed to strengthen the legal framework governing

Fiji’s private security industry.

She says it is a privilege to contribute to a review that has the potential to strengthen Fiji’s legal framework while supporting a safer and more accountable security

industry.

Rokomokoti adds that the review will ensure the legislation remains relevant and responsive to Fiji’s evolving security environment, with changing communities, industries and

technologies presenting new challenges.

She also highlighted the importance of consultation throughout the review process, saying meaningful law reform can only be achieved through collaboration and broad

stakeholder engagement.

Fiji National University Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba has welcomed the appointment, describing it as recognition of Rokomokoti’s legal expertise, integrity

and commitment to advancing the rule of law.

Professor Nabobo-Baba says the appointment also reflects the university’s growing contribution to national development through research, policy and professional leadership.

Rokomokoti was appointed by Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, with the support of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, to lead the review aimed at ensuring

Fiji’s security industry legislation remains effective and fit for purpose.