News

Government defends Google ICT facility amid public debate

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 29, 2026 3:05 pm

[Photo: Supplied: Fiji Govt]

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and community engagement following public discussion surrounding the Google ICT Facility development at Natadola.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the project is one of the most significant digital infrastructure investments in Fiji’s history and will strengthen the country’s
digital connectivity and reinforce Fiji’s position as a destination for global technology investment.

Immanuel says the government wants public discussion on the project to be based on facts rather than speculation.

According to the government, consultations were conducted throughout the project’s development with the Ministry of Lands, the iTaukei Land Trust Board, the Fiji National
Provident Fund, Google and community representatives.

It says a joint consultation with the Sanasana community was held in November last year, where tribal leaders, elders and village members were briefed on the project’s scope
before a groundbreaking ceremony later that month.

The government says the required approvals for the submarine cable installation were issued by the relevant authorities in accordance with Fiji’s legal and regulatory
framework.

It adds that the ICT facility occupies a three-acre sublease on land owned by Tokatoka Vunamocelolo, with consultation between FNPF, TLTB and the landowning unit beginning in
November 2023.

More than $117,000 has so far been paid in land rental through TLTB for distribution to landowners.

The government also says the project is providing employment opportunities, with about 110 people currently working on site through Google’s construction contractor, Pernix,
the majority from Sanasana Village and neighbouring communities.

As part of community development commitments, Google and FNPF have pledged to support a village water project and the construction of a new marketplace for Sanasana and
surrounding communities.

Responding to claims circulating on social media, the government says no waiver of customary fishing rights was required for the project, no compensation relating to fishing
rights is applicable, and the development covers only a three-acre site rather than the wider Vanua o Nahoqo lands.

The government says it has not received any formal concerns from the customary landowning unit or the Vanua o Nahoqo regarding the project and maintains it remains committed
to engaging with landowners and ensuring all legal processes are followed.

Government defends Google ICT facility amid public debate

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