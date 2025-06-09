Fisheries management partners target wider reach

[Photo: File]

In an effort to expand community-based fisheries management to 50 percent of Fiji’s coastal communities, cChange has introduced smart tools to further improve awareness through the country’s 4FJ fish smart campaign on fisheries conservation.

Supported by the Kiwa initiative, the two-day workshop brings together representatives of the fisheries ministry, conservation and fisheries officers to map out strategies that will strengthen the delivery of the campaign.

cChange representative Sesalina Cakau says the tools include information resources that will strengthen direct engagement with coastal communities, national distribution and private-sector outreach.

“It’s about making sure that the tools are very practical, relevant and can be applied consistently to support communities on the ground. And we hope to work together with our partners just to push out our toolkits so that we can cover 50% of the coastal communities.”

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She says the workshop aims to strengthen partnerships to develop ways that will better support communities in managing fisheries sustainability.

Cakau adds the initiative underscores the importance of adhering to fisheries regulations, particularly size limits and seasonal bans to ensure Fiji’s fishing grounds remain sustainable.