Opening dinner of VegFest Fiji 2023

[Source: Supplied]

The French Embassy in Fiji hosted the Opening Dinner for the VegFest Fiji earlier this week.

The festival was initiated in 2018 by Vittoria Pasca, a qualified nutritionist in plant based diets and foods with a goal to promote healthy living and sustainable plant based diets.

French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Léger has praised Vittoria and Ben Czapnik, the veterans behind the VegFest Festival.

Article continues after advertisement

Léger says this festival is not only about food and greens, it is a movement.

He adds judging by its success since 2018 and with over 55 events, this movement is only set to grow in the future.

Earlier this year, the French Embassy organised a Roundtable on Innovative Food Practices and Fight against NCD to raise awareness and stress the importance of mindful eating as our modern societies continue to face major diseases due to bad eating habits.

This year’s festival will have six more events throughout the month.

About 30 guests attended the opening dinner.